Ethanol plants work through high prices, supply issues

“While the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains states are not close to Texas, ethanol production in these states was affected,” he said.

The problems in Texas were driven by disruptions in the natural gas supply.

“Natural gas is used in the refinery process, so the impact rippled,” he said. “Many refiners who had or hadn’t contracted for natural gas shut down. Those who had contracted for natural gas shut down and sold their high-priced gas to someone who was willing to pay to avoid the high price.”

Ripplinger said it will be interesting to see how much corn will be planted in parts of the Midwest with the current drought impacting acres.

“In the Northern Plains, if we continue to suffer from drought, the situation with corn acres will be less than ideal,” he said.

Ethanol plants continue to want to buy corn locally and continue to build local relationships for a reliable supply.

“If we don’t have a decent corn crop, we will have to go and get it somewhere else,” Ripplinger said. “That is bad for both the corn refiner and the corn farmer.”

Ripplinger explained that in the case of ethanol, both buyers and sellers are in the same boat.