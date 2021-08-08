For Illinois producers, local food initiatives face challenges

The increasing interest in locally grown foods has been a boon to niche farmers selling their products at roadside stands, farmers markets and groceries. There is also a push for schools and other institutional settings to purchase local foods.

But there are speed bumps blocking the path of good intentions.

“People are doing great work in this space, but there is area to improve,” said Courtney Long, food systems program manager with Iowa State University Extension. “The challenge comes from knowing what to do with the product once you have it, and with going through those safety regulations.”

While it may seem logical for state and local institutions such as schools, prisons and hospitals to source some of their foods from local farms, it isn’t as simple as it sounds. Challenges include pricing, logistics and red tape.

Traci Barkley is well aware. The director of Sola Gratia Farm in Urbana, Illinois, is on a mission to improve diets of disadvantaged families through wholesome, locally grown foods. But efforts to include more of it in school meals have been a challenge.

The difficulties have not arisen from the community, but from the system itself.

“People are excited and very supportive,” she said. “It’s just a lot of work, so it’s going to take some time.”

Pricing is one issue. Food carried through a regional or national distribution system costs less due to several factors, including economy of scale. Fruit and vegetable growers on large farms in California’s Central Valley can ship their products thousands of miles and successfully compete on price with a local grower who delivers his to a nearby community via a pickup truck.

“Larger school districts like to go through distributors because it’s an easier system,” Barkley said. “Instead of dealing with five local farmers, it’s easier to place one order with a distributor. That’s been a hard thing for us to get around.”

There are some initiatives designed to address that. One is a law in Illinois that grants exceptions to provisions requiring state-funded institutions to go with the low bidder on food service.

Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, sponsored a bill that clarifies legislation dealing with locally grown foods. It expands the language of an original law passed years ago to allow classification of locally grown foods even if they are not Illinois-produced in their entirety. The bill has been signed into law.

“For example, if food comes from Wisconsin and one ingredient comes from Illinois, it was not considered an Illinois food,” he said. “Now, with the redefining of the law, we could have a leg up in state contracts.”

It covers foods served at institutions that receive funding from the state, including schools, prisons and veterans’ homes.

“If they use a portion of an Illinois-grown product, they qualify,” West said. “Before, it all had to be from Illinois. Every single ingredient had to be to be considered locally grown. It’s just not fair to our local producers who may have partnerships with producers in other states. It’s a good bill that really helps our farmers.”

The original bill set a goal for at least 20% of institutional food to be sourced with ingredients from Illinois farms by 2020. That benchmark has not been reached, though supporters continue to promote local food purchases.

Iowa does not have a law regarding origins of institutional foods. However, voluntary efforts at sourcing locally grown products are in place.

“Businesses and organizations are doing that, but there’s no policy driving it,” Long said.

Some proponents of local food initiatives have motives other than economics. West’s bill was prepared in conjunction with the Illinois Environmental Council.

Sola Gratia addresses issues such as poverty.

“In some districts more than 40% of kids are from low-income families, and in some, as much as 70% to 80%,” Barkley said. “It’s a great opportunity to work with kids who get their best and sometimes only meal at school. We would like to promote healthy eating behaviors.”

Sola Gratia is a not-for-profit farm that is spearheading healthy eating initiatives that include institutional participation in local foods. But Barkley said there is a difficult path ahead. One barrier is that many distributors require that foods they handle include the “good agricultural practice” label. GAP is a voluntary certification system for food production.

“Most, if not all, of local producers in this area are following the protocols and procedures that would be required,” Barkley said. “But I am not aware of any farm other than the University of Illinois student farm that is GAP-certified.

“They have to be audited and certified by a third party. That’s where it gets tricky. There aren’t many certifiers nationwide, and it’s required yearly. There is a fee, but it’s also paying for the expense of a certifier to come to your farm and conduct the audit. That’s a big barrier for small farms.”

GAP certification could cost a small farm $1,800 annually.

“For a vegetable or fruit farm to sell wholesale to any institution, usually prices are much lower than CSA or farmers market,” Barkley said. “To throw those costs on top of that, it’s going to be hard for farms to justify those extra expenses. It’s much harder for small operations to meet regulations than large ones.”

To that end, Barkley and others are looking at various solutions. One suggestion includes federal grants that would help local producers with the expense of GAP certification.

“There are so many good things that can come from this,” Barkley said.

