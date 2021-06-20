Illinois father-daughter team shares passion for farming

MANHATTAN — A northeastern Illinois father-daughter team finds the fun in farming, every day.

It may be when Dave Kestel clicks a quick picture of his daughter Frankie Kestel-Forsythe taking a nap in the buddy seat during planting season, or special moments like her wedding reception in the farm shed last year.

“He’s my best friend,” Frankie said of her dad.

She takes his mischief, including some social media posts, in stride and is still planning what she might do to surprise him.

“He’s my role model except when he’s taking pictures of me,” she said with a big smile.

Their enthusiasm for agriculture is contagious. Even as a kid, Frankie was all about farm life.

“When she was little, we had to check her pockets for worms before she came in,” Dave said.

“It never crossed my mind to do anything else,” Frankie said. “I wanted to follow in my dad’s footsteps.”

Starting in high school, she worked at Grand Prairie Animal Hospital in Manhattan, Illinois, near their farm. As a teen, she wondered about becoming a veterinarian, and still likes the work so much that she continues to be a part-time vet tech there along with farming.

She took a double major in animal science and agronomy management at Illinois State University in Normal, graduating in 2018.

She is also a crop insurance agent, and offers her dad advice on that topic. Dave, who sells Pioneer Seed and is active in trying new ideas in test plots, brings recommendations on seed choices and techniques to their partnership.

The Will County farmers seem to share boundless energy. They may work long hours but often celebrate them in beautiful photos of the brilliant sunrises and colorful sunsets, which Dave may share on Facebook and Twitter. His non-farm hobbies including mountain climbing and competitive stair climbing in urban skyscrapers.

Often, the freshly-graduated next generation bring home a push for increased technology on the farm, but Frankie said her dad already was connected.

“For someone who argues a lot with his computer, he does a good job with technology,” Frankie said. “For his generation, I’m pretty impressed.”

Usually their biggest argument in a day is what to have for lunch. Dave admits he would have a hamburger every meal if that was an option. And, the one he ate that day is usually “the best he ever had.”

Unlike lunch choices, they usually agree on how to grow corn, soybeans and raise steers together.

Frankie showed cattle for 13 years in 4-H.

“I got to re-live my childhood of showing cattle in FFA,” Dave said.

They graduated from the same high school in New Lenox as well. Frankie said she likes sharing all those traditions and hopes to do the same with her children someday.

Often people are surprised “Frankie” is a girl, she said.

“I love that — it’s fun to surprise people,” said the farmer named after her grandfather, Francis.

Frankie and her husband have flipped more traditional career roles. Kyle is a nurse and she is a farmer. Dave also had the non-traditional job of flight attendant before farming full-time.

Kyle works nights and enjoys spending some parts of his days helping on the farm. It means a lot that he is interested in it, Frankie said.

“It’s important to have someone who understands the lifestyle,” she said.

Kyle and Frankie’s October 2020 wedding also reflected their styles and personalities with a church service at the Catholic church where both families attend, followed by a reception at the farm. A smiling, tuxedoed father of the bride drove the tractor pulling a hay wagon full of guests from the church to the farm. Two mighty John Deere tractors flanked the entrance of the decorated farm shed.

“It was a fantastic day,” Frankie said.

Dave shows a photo of the back of his wedding tie, where she pledged to always be “daddy’s little girl.” She smiles with pride that she made him cry with her gift.

When farming with his daughter, Dave said, he understands the feeling his dad, Tony, had when they farmed together. And Frankie likes knowing she’s doing what her great-grandpa, grandpa and dad did.

“This is exactly where I’m supposed to be,” she said.

