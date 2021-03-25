Illinois landowners see fracking fortunes soar, plummet

GEFF, Ill. — It was good while it lasted, but the fracking boom on the horizon in southeastern Illinois a decade ago appears to be a shrinking image in the rearview mirror.

Energy companies took a serious interest in the region, where they speculated on pulling oil out of the ground via hydraulic fracturing, commonly referred to as fracking. But the double whammy of falling energy prices and burdensome state regulations doomed fracking here, at least for the foreseeable future.

Many farmers and landowners received thousands of dollars after leasing mineral rights to oil companies. A few test wells were drilled, but there was little activity.

“Most leases have expired, and companies have not exercised the options to renew,” said Doug Anderson, manager of the Wayne County Farm Bureau. “Especially with the oil prices where they are, we don’t see any activity in Illinois anytime soon.”

David White, who farms near this Wayne County community, was among landowners who signed with an Oklahoma company, contracting mineral rights under the land.

“We had a big rush here several years ago,” White said.

“They’re the one that drilled the first big well. It’s about a mile and a half from my house. It produced for a little bit, but didn’t make what they wanted.”

Leases give oil companies the right to drill for oil. The one-time payments were a boon for many, but if fracking had taken off, landowners would also have received regular payments matching a portion of the oil’s value.

Carmi lawyer Matt McArthy places much of the blame on state government.

“Before we ever had the first well drilled, we regulated it to the point that nobody could do it,” said McArthy, who represents landowners on mineral rights issues. “What California did in 13 pages of a bill we did in 136.”

The legislation passed in 2013 under former Gov. Patrick Quinn.

Leases were being drawn up a year earlier, but the state placed a moratorium on drilling pending a lengthy public comment period. A proposal by the Kansas company Woolsey Energy drew strong opposition from environmentalists.

“(The state of Illinois) granted standing to anybody to reject that permit,” McArthy said. “The people who testified at that hearing were from Makanda, which is more than 100 miles from where the well was going to be.”

The money invested by energy companies on expired contracts and test wells is staggering. Leases for mineral rights to thousands of acres of land were drawn up across Wayne, White, Crawford, Wabash, Edwards and surrounding counties.

“There was a lot of money spent,” McArthy said. “I’ve heard $400 million to $600 million.”

Walt Townsend, who also farms near Geff, got in on the ground floor of the fracking boom in Wayne County. He said oil companies at first offered landowners leases of $50 per acre, but got no takers. The offers rose to $100, then kept going up. The last company Townsend leased with paid $450 per acre for full mineral rights.

Mineral rights are much more lucrative in established energy basins.

“In Ohio where they had proven reserves, they were paying $2,500 to $4,500 an acre,” Townsend said. “They knew they were going to get a big return.”

In contrast to the interest generated in Illinois, results have been elusive. If the regulatory pressure slowed drilling, the economics of oil plugged it.

“They saw no real activity,” Anderson said. “There were a few parcels of land where they had done some test wells and geological testing. When regulations were finalized, the hoops these companies had to jump through to get a permit were so outrageous that it became too expensive. By the time they got to that point, we were starting to see those oil prices level off, where it was no longer profitable to drill in Illinois.”

Oil has long been a part of the economy of southeastern Illinois, and thousands of traditional wells dotting farmland continue to pull crude out of the ground. But the prospect of a future in fracking — which entails deep wells where bedrock is blasted by a high-pressure mixture of water and chemicals — is as good as dead.

“Under the current regulations, it would take tremendous increases in oil prices to make it worth it. I don’t think I’ll see it in my lifetime,” said McArthy, who is in his late 30s.

Townsend receives regular payments from companies operating about a dozen traditional wells on his land. The dream of a mega paycheck from fracking has faded.

Tradition dictates that landowners get to name the wells drilled on their property. Townsend named the first fracking well on his land Blessing No. 1, in the hope that it would bless the region for years to come. Unfortunately, it hasn’t fully lived up to its moniker.