Illinois mom leads 4 daughters in hog farm operation

The middle two daughters are off the farm pursuing higher education. Victoria is studying psychology, finishing her master’s degree and will likely go on to get a PhD, said her mom.

Morgan, a Black Hawk College student, hopes to be a veterinary technician. She is leaning toward working with small animals, while Eleanor and Evelyn hope she changes to large animals so she can help on the farm too.

No special Mother’s Day event is planned at the farm.

“That’s just one day, it’s more about what goes on the rest of the year,” Eleanor said.

With all they have accomplished so far, the sad thing for Eleanor is that her dad, who taught her so much about farming, is not here to see it. He died almost 10 years ago. However, he helped make this possible by leaving the farm to his daughter and her four daughters.

They considered numerous options about how to adjust the operation when Evelyn, the sixth generation, decided to come to the farm after graduation.

Eleanor had been trying to buy more land.

“It never worked. I was always outbid,” she said.