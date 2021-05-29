Illinois soil conservation advocates encourage expansion of incentives for 'cover crops'

Advocates want to see funding for the cover-crops program increase to $1 million annually for and subsidize crop insurance for 200,000 acres.

"It's a drop in the bucket for the state budget," said Kris Reynolds, a Montgomery County farmer who is Midwest regional director for American Farmland Trust. "It's one of the best investments we can make."

Grant Hammer, executive director of the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts, said, "Cover crops help hold soil in place, and that soil that's held in place obviously stays out of the interconnected ditches and streams that form what are called watersheds. So it helps with things like flooding and keeps contaminants out of waterways."

The financial benefits from cover crops sometimes can't be seen immediately, but research supports the long-term benefit, Webster said.

Incentives are needed to help justify the additional time and up-front costs farmers must make and convince the broader population of farmers that cover crops are worth it, he said.

Any challenge is that 60% of Illinois farmland is rented. Renters sometimes are less focused than land owners on the long term, Reynolds said.