Illinois tractor collection represents a living history

THOMPSONVILLE, Ill. — The rusting hunks of metal crammed into a building on Jerry Miller’s Franklin County farm are more than old tractors. They’re history.

“Real people sat in the seats of those tractors,” he said. “This is how this nation was built. I like the stories behind this stuff as much as anything because they represent real people.”

Miller has been buying tractors — mainly Internationals — off and on since he was in high school. Unlike some collectors, he doesn’t focus on restoring and displaying his machines in parades or at farm shows. He prefers to keep them in the condition in which he found them, for the most part.

“I haven’t painted a tractor in years because I just don’t have time,” said Miller, who farms full time.

His grandfather worked for International for a while, so Miller grew up with a working knowledge of the brand. While most of the machines in the collection carry the Farmall tag, two of them are branded simply as Internationals.

The unusual gets his attention.

“I like things that are unique,” he said as he deftly maneuvered through the building, jam-packed with red iron and some green highlights (he also has a couple of John Deere tractors). “Like that one over there,” he said, pointing to a 1953 Farmall Super H with a two-row planter attached under the seat. “That one has mounted planters, which are very rare. You don’t see those very often. Most of them were on the back. This one is an unusual setup.”

The planter rig had been mounted on another tractor. The previous owner had removed it and restored the tractor. Miller obtained the same model tractor it had been on and re-mounted it.

He gestured to another treasure in the building he refers to as “International Heaven.”

“This one here is a two-point-hitch hay rake,” he said. “I’ve only seen two, and one of them is sitting right here.”

Another rare find is a tractor from 1957 or 1958 (he’s not sure of the exact year) that runs on propane. While he can’t verify it, Miller believes only 70 were built.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

“It never has any carburetor problems,” he said. “It’s all original, the paint and everything.”

He doesn’t think about the math too much. His collection runs at about 24 tractors, a couple of combines and nearly a dozen Cub Cadets. He likes those because they’re easy to transport and to play with. His Internationals cover a range of nearly three decades, from a 1938 F14 to a 1967 806 model.

History is real to Miller. He has a passion for preserving the past.

“Like they say, if you don’t know where you’ve been, you don’t know where you’re going,” he said as he pointed to a model with a metal seat on a spring. “I have two sons who drive tractors and they don’t know anything about this. I grew up driving tractors without cabs. I know what that’s like; it’s not a foreign concept to me. It is to them. They live in a world where tractors drive themselves. The climate-controlled cabs are better than in most cars that we drive.

“I’ve always felt that a connection to the past is as important as a connection to the future. This is how you do it. No way would I want to go back and farm with one of these. But to drive it around a little and play with it and see what it’s like and understand what they did, that enhances the whole experience.”

Miller probably knows his way around antique Internationals as much as anyone around. No brag, just fact. It’s something he relates in a casual manner.

“I remember as a kid going all over with my grandpa looking at tractors,” he said. “He taught me how to work on them a little bit. I picked it up from there. Working on them is as much fun as using them. I enjoy the mechanical part of it.

“You can take all these International tractors apart and put everything in a pile and I could put them all back together again. I just know them. The John Deere ones, I don’t really know how to work on them.”

While he doesn’t focus on displaying his collection outside of his farm, Miller makes sure the machines don’t merely collect dust. He makes a point of starting all of them at least once a year.

“When I can, I’ll take them out and plow with them or play with them,” he said. “I try to take these to an acre or two somewhere and plow, disk and plant. Take a cultivator, for example. That’s a lost art. Nobody does that anymore.”

The realization that he represents history sometimes hits Miller.

“It’s hard for me to wrap my head around this, but I grew up with tractors in the ’80s,” he said. “I guess those are antiques now too. It’s a weird feeling.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0