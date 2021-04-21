Illinois' Trooper Tracy plants seeds of thought on rural road safety during high-traffic season

Knittel said another troublingly common scenario is one in which a farm implement driver has to veer left into the passing lane in order to execute a right-hand turn because of, you know, the laws of physics. Knittel said whether it’s because they’re impatient or simply unaware the driver needs to veer out to make the turn, the tailing driver tries to pass on the right.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

You’d think that reflective, Slow Moving Vehicle emblem would be universally recognized, but as Knittel pointed out, even before the pandemic, there began a trend of urban flight. And with it becoming more widely accepted for employees to work from home, many lifelong urban residents are moving to the country.

“I think people want a little piece of country and quietness, and that’s probably as heightened now as ever,” Knittel said. “Growing up, most people knew what an SMV sign meant, but now that you have urban coming to country, there might not be that awareness.”

He said rural residents not only need to be more educated, aware and focused while driving, but that they also need to budget more time to get where they’re going, particularly during planting season in the spring and harvest season in the fall.

“I know people have to get somewhere, but it’s for a short couple of months of the year,” he said.