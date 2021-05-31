Labor shortage ‘hitting ag community hard’

“We recognize that the wage rate has risen greater than rest of the economy and over the last five years, on average 20%. Prices farmers are receiving for crops are not keeping up at the same rate. It’s hard to be competitive.”

Cracchiolo said he doesn’t believe American farmers are tightwads. In fact, he is convinced they are willing to pay good wages. The trouble is twofold: finding qualified laborers and competing for them.

“Everybody I talk to treats their workers fairly and pays them fairly,” he said. “But they’re concerned that there will be a spiral where they can’t afford to hire workers anymore. It’s a scary concern since for a lot of these guys the H-2A program is the only lifeline they have.

“Most of our farmers pay average spec wage or higher. But there are a lot of small farms that have difficulty competing with people, say in Canada, where they have a lower wage rate. So when the time comes to sell their crops, they can’t be competitive in the market.”

Some provisions of H-2A are in place because of the assumption that the guest workers program has a negative effect on domestic employment. Crittenden rejects that notion.