New crop potential in Illinois farming off-season

Jerry Steiner, chairman of Covercress' board of directors and its former CEO, said it is a low-cost crop for farmers, who already have the equipment necessary to plant and harvest it and can add it into their rotation to profit from a new growing period.

"What we are aiming to do is have a crop that has enough value for the farmers and for it to be attractive for the end user," Steiner said. "The cost to grow this is very inexpensive."

Steiner said Covercress is supplying participating farmers with the seeds. Steiner said the only cost is the cost of a fertilizer application in the spring and to harvest. The company is paid when the grain is delivered to the processor.

Covercress is working to increase yields, with a target base yield of 1,500 pounds an acre, or about 35 to 40 bushels, Messmer said. Some varieties already yield about 2,000 pounds an acre, he said.

Congressmen Darin LaHood and Rodney Davis, both of whom attended Friday's field day, said having a new cash crop in Illinois is a benefit to both farmers and the state's economy.

"Our farmers will have an opportunity for a commercially viable product, for use of their fields when they are not normally used," Davis said. "It'll help keep farming jobs in the future, make it more profitable."