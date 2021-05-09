New crop potential in Illinois farming off-season

JACKSONVILLE — A new crop soon could grow an additional source of revenue for Illinois farmers.
Several agricultural organizations are developing a variety of pennycress that can be used for chicken feed and biofuels. It also has the potential eventually to be used for food oil.
Burrus Farms in Arenzville is a part of a project studying the development of pennycress, a common weed found around the world.
Covercress is working with Western Illinois University, Illinois State University and farmers to develop the crop for commercial production.
Mark Messmer, vice president of breeding and agronomics for Covercress, said the project has been years in the making, with the company collecting more than 900 varieties of pennycress and studying the characteristics of each before genetically modifying the plants to increase durability, yield and adaptability.
"We've had farmers say they'd like to diversify, so this fits into that," Messmer said.
Covercress showcased pennycress Friday at the Burrus farm in Arenzville.
Pennycress is planted in the fall, after corn and soybeans are harvested, and harvested just before soybean planting season starts.
"Pennycress can be planted anytime after Labor Day, but usually corn and soybeans aren't ready yet," Messmer said. "It can be planted until about the 10th of October usually and then is harvested around May 25."
Jerry Steiner, chairman of Covercress' board of directors and its former CEO, said it is a low-cost crop for farmers, who already have the equipment necessary to plant and harvest it and can add it into their rotation to profit from a new growing period.
"What we are aiming to do is have a crop that has enough value for the farmers and for it to be attractive for the end user," Steiner said. "The cost to grow this is very inexpensive."
Steiner said Covercress is supplying participating farmers with the seeds. Steiner said the only cost is the cost of a fertilizer application in the spring and to harvest. The company is paid when the grain is delivered to the processor.
Covercress is working to increase yields, with a target base yield of 1,500 pounds an acre, or about 35 to 40 bushels, Messmer said. Some varieties already yield about 2,000 pounds an acre, he said.
Congressmen Darin LaHood and Rodney Davis, both of whom attended Friday's field day, said having a new cash crop in Illinois is a benefit to both farmers and the state's economy.
"Our farmers will have an opportunity for a commercially viable product, for use of their fields when they are not normally used," Davis said. "It'll help keep farming jobs in the future, make it more profitable."
LaHood said it is important for lawmakers to understand changes in agriculture, including new crops, to help influence legislation.
"Agriculture is the number one industry in the state," LaHood said. "This means more jobs, more products. When you have a new crop brought into the rotation, you have more people to run the machines, more production. It adds a whole new level of opportunity."
As pennycress is developed, LaHood said, it is important for legislation intended to help farmers sell the product to keep up.
"We'll be looking at the next farm bill and advocating on behalf of pennycress ... the education will be helpful," he said.
