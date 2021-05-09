New soy product keeps road dust down

“It goes onto the crops. It goes into the homes. It goes off the roadway, and we have to replenish it,” he said. “When you use products like EPIC EL dust suppressant that hold that surface together, we're not only improving the safety of the roadway, but we're improving the gravel preservation. We're keeping it in place. The investment that we made stays there longer.”

Less dust also means safer roadways and potentially fewer car accidents because of better visibility.

“A long-lasting soy-biobased dust suppressant is a natural choice for farmers, county engineers and government agencies, as well as businesses in rural and urban areas, to improve air quality, traffic safety and sustainability,” Farney said.

Also, because EPIC EL is an odorless water-soluble product, it offers environmental benefits compared to the salt-based mixtures commonly used to control dust that trigger concerns about soil leaching and equipment corrosion.

“This is one of tons of projects we do each year,” Farney said.

The USB’s 78 volunteer farmer-directors receive about 500 proposals of how to use checkoff dollars every year and narrow them down to between 175 and 200 investments, Farney said.

“It’s neat to watch,” he said.