New soy product keeps road dust down

MORTON — The United Soybean Board has cleared the road for a new soybean use. One of the latest soybean checkoff dollar investments is a new soy-based dust suppressant for roads, construction sites, farms and businesses.
“It’s a green solution to keep dust down,” said Dan Farney, United Soybean Board chair.
It was developed between the United Soybean Board and the North Dakota Soybean Council.
“They have more dirt roads there than in Illinois, but it is something we could use here too,” said Farney, a Morton farmer.
He gave the example of the central Illinois elevator where he delivers his grain. The dust suppressant would be helpful in the high traffic areas, he said.
A North Dakota State University research engineer, using soy checkoff support, created the base chemistry for BioBlend Renewable Resources’ EPIC EL suppressant.
Marketing for the new product, made from soybean oil as well as glycerin, a coproduct of biodiesel production, started in April. The use of soybean oil qualifies EPIC EL for federal procurement under the USDA BioPreferred Program.
“When we look at vehicles going down the road, and we see dust going up, that dust is about a ton of material per vehicle per year per mile that we lose,” Dale Heglund of North Dakota State University and North Dakota Local Technical Assistance Program director said in a USB news release.
“It goes onto the crops. It goes into the homes. It goes off the roadway, and we have to replenish it,” he said. “When you use products like EPIC EL dust suppressant that hold that surface together, we're not only improving the safety of the roadway, but we're improving the gravel preservation. We're keeping it in place. The investment that we made stays there longer.”
Less dust also means safer roadways and potentially fewer car accidents because of better visibility.
“A long-lasting soy-biobased dust suppressant is a natural choice for farmers, county engineers and government agencies, as well as businesses in rural and urban areas, to improve air quality, traffic safety and sustainability,” Farney said.
Also, because EPIC EL is an odorless water-soluble product, it offers environmental benefits compared to the salt-based mixtures commonly used to control dust that trigger concerns about soil leaching and equipment corrosion.
“This is one of tons of projects we do each year,” Farney said.
The USB’s 78 volunteer farmer-directors receive about 500 proposals of how to use checkoff dollars every year and narrow them down to between 175 and 200 investments, Farney said.
“It’s neat to watch,” he said.
In June, they make the final decisions to be ready for the July budget, Farney said.
A wide variety of research and production ideas are considered.
“One idea I think is cool is using the higher oleic soybeans in asphalt,” Farney said of another road-related project. “Something like that would create a huge demand for soybeans.”
Photo courtesy United Soybean Board
