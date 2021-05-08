Nursing and farming shape Illinois woman’s life

“Now about one-half to one-third of our patients have COVID-19,” she said.

She says the most stressful part of her job during the pandemic is that patients can’t have their family near to support them.

“They may be put on a ventilator and it may be the last time they talk to family,” she said.

Nurses comfort the patients and arrange communication with loved ones with a tablet or phone.

Working at nights, she hasn’t been part of the cheering hospital staff when a COVID-19 survivor gets to rejoin the family and leave the hospital.

Communication skills she has learned in nursing career have also been helpful to her with her involvement in rural advocacy. Through her work with the Cook County Farm Bureau, she has been involved in public relations, ag literacy, communication and marketing, membership and government affairs. She is now in her fourth year as president of Cook County Farm Bureau.

McCabe was active in the Illinois Farm Bureau’s Healthcare Working Group, seeking more affordable health insurance for rural and farm families. After much research, the group discovered it wasn’t possible for IFB to offer health insurance until state laws are changed. Still, she said she learned a lot from experts during that process.