Springfield-based blog combines recipes with farm and food policy

SPRINGFIELD — When two energetic Illinois Stewardship Alliance staff members wanted to whet the appetites of their farmer and eater members about farm policy, they cooked up “What’s Cooking at the Capitol” — a blog combining lively discussion about small farm and food policy with local food and recipes.

Whether the issues concern cottage food laws, nutrient loss, soil health or climate change, they find local foods and producers to illustrate the topic.

“The majority of our eater members might not want to nerd out on policy issues as much as we do,” said Liz Rupel, a policy organizer for the Alliance. “We want to make the information fun and digestible.”

She and Molly Gleason, the Alliance’s communication director, found a way of combining bite-size information with recipes.

They feature local products in their "What’s Cooking at the Capitol" blog posts. This week, taking on a July 4 theme, they sourced local ingredients for the Alliance Burger: Red, White and Beef.

They bought their local beef from Shaun and Kim Tyson, first-generation farmers specializing in grass-fed, grain-finished beef. The Tysons started Fifty Four Farms in 2015 in Chestnut, in Logan County.

Gleason is dressing up the burger with Strawberry BBQ Sauce featuring strawberry jam from Natural Artistry in Sherman in Sangamon County. This business benefited from the change in cottage laws which allow them more marketing opportunities for their products, Gleason said.

The butter lettuce is from Fox Path Farm of Mt. Pulaski. The team bought it at the Old Capitol Farmers Market in Springfield, which is open on Wednesday and Saturday mornings.

The melty white cheddar cheese for the burger comes from Ropp Jersey Cheese in Normal.

And, the homemade buns feature flour from Janie’s Mill in Ashkum, with grain grown by Iroquois County farmers.

The eggs came from Bland Family Farms near Jacksonville. There’s nothing bland about the eggs, chicken, cattle and produce they grow on their farm, Gleason joked.

The Alliance aims to connect with and educate policymakers about issues which affect farmers like these and to give farmers a seat at every table where decisions are made.

Gleason and Rupel and their team are taking to the road this summer with “Victory Parties” celebrating the five policy wins they achieved with Illinois legislators this year.

This time they are inviting federal members of Congress to attend an event in their area to talk with ISA members about current issues.

They hope to hold a victory party in Woodstock with U.S. Rep Bobby Rush; in Richmond with U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood; in Champaign with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin; in Urbana with U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis; and in Peoria with U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos. They also are planning an event in Southern Illinois with the legislator yet to be named.

The victories they are celebrating include:

Changes to the Home Market Act, which will no longer restrict cottage food producers to only selling at farmers markets in Illinois.

The creation of the Good Food Task Force to help shift how the state sources food for institutions, to favor local foods rather just based on price.

Expanded appropriations to the Healthy Foods Incentive Funds that will allow SNAP cards to be used at farmers markets.

Increased funding for conservation programs.

Additional funding for the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy.

They also were pleased with the Vegetable Garden Protection Act provisions that allow more backyard gardening and advancements in social equity initiatives.

The Alliance Burger: Red, White and Beef

1 pound ground beef

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 egg

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Butter lettuce to garnish

Strawberry barbecue sauce (see recipe)

Homemade buns (see recipe)

Combine ground beef, pepper, salt, egg and Worcestershire sauce. Gently form mixture into patties.

Heat skillet to high. Cook patties 2-3 minutes, flip, add white cheddar cheese slice on top, and cook another 2-3 minutes. Remove from stove.

In the same pan, toast the homemade buns and spread strawberry barbecue sauce on both the top and bottom buns.

Assemble the burgers, add lettuce and enjoy!

Strawberry BBQ Sauce

Recipe from The Stay at Home Chef

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large sweet onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 jar of strawberry jam

3 chipotle chilies in adobo sauce

1 cup ketchup or substitute with 1 cup tomato sauce + 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

In a large saucepan, heat olive oil over medium-high. Add onion and sauté for about 5 minutes.

Add garlic and sauté for 60 seconds.

Stir in strawberry jam, chipotles, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, ground mustard, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 5 minutes. Use an immersion blender to puree the sauce or transfer to a blender. Puree until smooth. Return to heat and simmer another 10 minutes.

Cool completely and store in an airtight container. Refrigerate up to 5 days.

Homemade Burger Buns

Recipe from Your Homebased Mom

3 tablespoons warm water

2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast

1 cup warm water

2 eggs, beaten and divided

3 teaspoons sugar

3 1/3 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons butter

Sesame seeds

In a small bowl or measuring cup, combine warm water and yeast. Allow to prove and get foamy.

In another bowl, combine flour, salt and sugar. Add butter and rub butter into flour with your fingers; it will form crumbs. Mix in yeast mixture, 1 cup water and 1 egg. Knead until smooth and elastic. Dough will be slightly sticky. Allow dough to rise for 1 hour or until doubled.

Divide dough into equal pieces and form each into a ball that is round on the top and flat on the bottom. Place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

Cover loosely with plastic wrap sprayed with non-stick cooking spray and allow to rise for 30 minutes.

Use other beaten egg to brush the tops of the buns and sprinkle with sesame seeds or poppy seeds if desired. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

