This Mother's Day, how a Central Illinois farming family juggles it all

LAURA, Ill. — When Eleanor Basehoar was a little girl, instead of watching cartoons, she was out helping her dad on the farm as he worked with the equipment or the cattle. But she still never expected to be a pig farmer today.
With her four daughters, she leads an operation with 2,480 hogs. Together they grow corn and soybeans, raise a few cattle for a local meat market and are entertained by some alpacas in the barnyard in Laura, Illinois, in Peoria County.
All that while holding a full-time microbiology job at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Research Service laboratory in Peoria for more than 30 years.
Basehoar works from home now on DNA sequencing fungus for the USDA lab. It’s an ideal job because it is flexible with farming, the busy mom said.
“It’s fun having mom as a boss,” said Evelyn, 25, the oldest of the four daughters.
Evelyn lives in what was her grandfather’s house in Princeville, closest to the pig barn, so she is often called if they need attention at the barn quickly.
Evelyn, a graduate of Western Illinois University, also works full-time in Bartonville for Vertical Software, which serves grain elevators and ethanol operations.
When Andrea, the youngest daughter, is asked about working with her mom she says with a grin, “It’s all right.” The 16-year-old is a Princeville High School junior. She describes her job as “whatever Mom tells me to do.”
The middle two daughters are off the farm pursuing higher education. Victoria is studying psychology, finishing her master’s degree and will likely go on to get a PhD, said her mom.
Morgan, a Black Hawk College student, hopes to be a veterinary technician. She is leaning towards working with small animals, while Eleanor and Evelyn hope she changes to large animals so she can help on the farm too.
No special Mother’s Day event is planned at the farm.
“That’s just one day, it’s more about what goes on the rest of the year,” Eleanor said.
With all they have accomplished so far, the sad thing for Eleanor is that her dad, who taught her so much about farming, is not here to see it. He died almost 10 years ago. However, he helped make this possible by leaving the farm to his daughter and her four daughters.
They considered numerous options about how to adjust the operation when Evelyn, the sixth generation, decided to come to the farm after graduation.
Eleanor had been trying to buy more land.
“It never worked. I was always outbid,” she said.
Then in 2018, Eleanor’s financial advisor suggested the idea of raising pigs on contract. After researching it, she decided this was the best way for Evelyn to return to the farm. They contract grow for TriOak Foods based in Iowa, bringing in the pigs at about 12 pounds and raising them for about six months to market weight.
“I knew it wasn’t a crazy idea. I trusted her. She’s good at that kind of stuff,” Evelyn said of her mom.
Diversification makes sense.
“It allows me to do more on the farm,” Evelyn said.
“It (pig farming) wasn’t something I thought of when I first started,” Eleanor said.
They opened their barn almost three years ago, on Oct. 5, 2019, but the months leading up to that date were stressful.
Under the Livestock Management Facilities Act (LMFA) law, the proposed building would house 2,480 hogs, 20 under the 2,500 number, which would require a public hearing. At a Peoria County Board meeting and press conference, some called for that law to change. In addition, some neighbors expressed concern about smell and property values.
There was some smell until the manure’s ecosystem was working, Evelyn said.
That first batch of pigs was the toughest, coming months after the opposition, and starting the new work, Eleanor said.
When she couldn’t save the first sick pig despite gallant efforts, Eleanor cried when it died.
“Now we can tell which ones will make it and which ones will not,” she said.
Raising pigs is hard work, but that doesn’t hurt anybody, Eleanor said. Her significant other, Lyn Garrett, also helps on the farm, she said.
Her favorite part of farming with her daughters is seeing Evelyn and Andrea goof around together, but get serious when the work demands it.
“They have a lot of fun together. I enjoy watching them,” Eleanor said.
Andrea describes herself as a “little bully” with her big sister at times. All three nod and laugh.
The mom gives her daughters things to laugh at too. Evelyn still shakes her head when she thinks of her mom choosing to get an alpaca. They have four now. Eleanor saw them and thought and were cute. Eleanor looks forward to dyeing and spinning the wool.
As for the future, Evelyn would like to see the farm continue to expand with more cattle and more acreage.
“I’d like to add some new technology and practices including no-till and precision agriculture,” she said.
Her mom reminded her those things take time and will cost money. Again came the smile, and the nod from all three.