Watch now: How Bloomington-Normal is keeping nitrogen out of the water

BLOOMINGTON — Nestled in the county that in 2020 produced the most corn and the most soybeans in the nation and is host to the state's primary farm organization, Bloomington-Normal is closely identified with agriculture.
The industry is ubiquitous here. It manifests as grain elevators and crush plant facilities dotting skylines, as manufacturers of field implements, as farmers who moonlight as elected officials.
It also takes shape in local water sources as excess nutrients.
Runoff from nitrogen and phosphorus-based fertilizers used on local farm fields seep into local waterways, including Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake, and eventually make their way down the Mississippi River and into the Gulf of Mexico.
The 1,000-mile journey ends in a large hypoxic zone, representing a great irony of industrial agriculture — the nutrients so vital for the growth of crop plants also contribute to a void of aquatic life.
While the latter problem isn't present in area water sources, that does not mean it isn't a concern of those who maintain them. Also front of mind for local water keepers is the presence of nitrates in Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake.
Nitrate levels of both lakes' raw water have in the last two decades consistently exceeded the maximum contaminant level — 10 milligrams per liter — allowed in drinking water.
Bloomington addressed that problem in July 2020, when city leaders adopted a $127 million infrastructure master plan to improve water filtration methods, facilities and supply over the next 20 years.
"Twenty years ago nitrates were more of a problem than today," Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe said in a recent interview.
"The story is that farming practices have gotten better and technology has gotten better," Kothe said. "Nitrates are still there, but we keep an eye on it."
The city's water is safe to drink, with finished water's nitrate level measuring at an average of 4 mg/L, according to the city's 2020 water quality report.
But that does not mean the nutrients have disappeared, as runoff from farms in local watersheds find their way into the two lakes and eventually, beyond.
2 lakes supply 1 city
Bloomington draws its drinking water primarily from Lake Bloomington, a 635-acre reservoir built in 1929 by damming up Money Creek, and Evergreen Lake, a 900-acre reservoir built in 1971 by damming up Six Mile Creek.
Both creeks are tributaries of the larger Mackinaw River.
Lake Bloomington's capacity was expanded by 50% in 1958 by raising the wall the of the dam, while Evergreen Lake's capacity was boosted 36% in 1995 using the same method.
Both expansions were necessary to meet needs created by growing populations, and because of severe droughts.
A year-long drought that ended in 1989 prompted the city to construct the Mackinaw River pumping pool — a 200,000-square-foot, $1.2 million concrete reservoir designed to take excess Mackinaw water and pump it to fill the drought-depleted Evergreen Lake.
The river and a series of smaller streams and creeks make up the lakes' combined 69,600-acre watershed, which spans the north-central part of the county.
There, corn, soybean and wheat growers farm 90%, or more than 62,600, of the watersheds' acres. Of those, at least a quarter are undergirded with drainage tile.
"Lake Bloomington has the larger watershed (43,100 acres), meaning it fills up more quickly," Kothe said. "And so the bigger the watershed, the more water running through it, the more potential for more stuff to get into it quicker."
A history of nitrates
This is the first in a three-part series of about the impact of farm runoff and the Central Illinois agriculture sector.
The concern about runoff is hardly confined to McLean County.
The Des Moines Water Works in Iowa six years ago unsuccessfully sued upstream drainage districts after the Raccoon River had massive nitrogen and phosphorus levels. The waterway is the primary drinking water source for the region.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was asked about farm runoff during an interview with Erin Murphy, a reporter for the The Pantagraph's sister newspaper in Iowa, The Quad-City Times. Vilsack said the federal government offers various grants and loans for municipalities for water treatment and to upgrade facilities.
"And you combine that with the ability on the farm to reduce the level of those of nitrogen and phosphorus getting into the rivers to begin with," he said.
That means precision agriculture and using bio-based products "so there isn't the need for over application to causes problems downstream," said Vilsack, a former Iowa governor.
The majority of the "stuff" that flows into Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake is nonpoint nitrogen-based nitrates.
When farmers apply nitrogen-heavy fertilizer to their crops and the soil around them, the excess nutrient leaches or gets washed into nearby streams by heavy rains.
And because of the lakes' proximity to farmland, the reservoirs are notorious for heavy nitrate loads.
The larger of the two, Lake Bloomington (0.17 - 14 mg/L) consistently records a higher nitrate concentration than Evergreen Lake (0.06 - 15 mg/L), according to the city's water master plan.
What's more, in four years from 2010 through 2018, Lake Bloomington's intake nitrate concentration was above the MCL of 10 mg/L, while Evergreen Lake's nitrate levels reached 15 mg/L on multiple occasions since January 2014.
Kothe said the peak levels typically come in May and June, when the area experiences high levels of rain and when farmers lay down their final application of fertilizer. The two intersect and result in a mix of nitrate-heavy runoff filling the lakes.
"We see a big variation in nitrates with the seasons," Kothe said, adding that "in the spring you get more rain and runoff...so you get more nitrates."
And even when it doesn't rain, the lakes are still nitrate-heavy.
Amid droughts, lake water levels drop and farmers continue to apply fertilizer to their crops. But because the crops aren't watered, their roots don't take up nutrients in the soil.
When it finally rains, the nutrient-rich soil leaches the nitrates into the watershed. The runoff couples with the lower water volumes to cause exceptionally high, undiluted levels of nitrate in the lakes.
That's what happened in 1989, said Kevin Whitehouse, Bloomington superintendent of water purification.
"Even though we've had some heavy rains and some flooding, we've been blessed the last few years that our nitrates have been manageable," Whitehouse said.
Combating nitrates
To deal with regularly high nitrate concentrations, the city doesn't remove the nitrates from the water source.
"We cannot pull a lot of nitrates out," Whitehouse said. "There's very little our plant can do to remove it."
Instead, engineers at the water treatment plant will switch the flow of water from the lake measuring the higher concentration to the lake measuring the lower concentration.
"Having the two lakes is to our advantage," Kothe said. "We can switch if one gets low (in water levels) and we can switch if one gets high (in nitrate levels)."
While that strategy has been effective for decades, it also comes with a risk.
"This nitrate control strategy could fail if the nitrate concentration in both surface water sources exceeds 10 mg N/L," the master plan warns. "The Bloomington WTP has no process that can significantly lower nitrate."
To address the double jeopardy situation, the master plan recommends five different solutions, ranging in implementation costs from $10 million to $35 million.
Cheaper approaches include blending untreated or treated well water, which has a lower nitrate concentration, with the lake source water as it enters or while it's inside the treatment plant.
More expensive approaches include using an ion-exchange treatment system to remove nitrate from the source water.
The Bloomington City Council on April 12 approved a $823,495 contract with CDM Smith — the same firm that prepared the city's water master plan — to conduct a pre-design study of improvements to the water treatment plant.
As of now, the improvements are capped at $59 million.
Included in the contract are specific directives for the firm to study whether the city can use two deep wells it dug near the treatment plant for mixing nitrate-free groundwater with lake water.
The contract also directs the firm to explore whether the city could use wells, rather than the lakes, to meet its water needs.
"We're continually monitoring the lakes and doing studies for improvements to the plant," Kothe said. "For the long term, we're looking at groundwater to supplement lake water; that could be our future."
Normal uses wells
The Town of Normal acquires its drinking water through 12 ground wells scattered across the town. Some run as deep as 300 feet in the ground, and for that reason, Normal hasn’t faced many issues with farm runoff in the water system.
Officials test the water for nitrates and phosphates, but “it’s just not present,” said John Burkhart, director of the Normal Water Department.
“Our biggest farm issue that we deal with is our four wells out near Danvers and Stanford. That water contains ammonia and it’s, I’d say easily treated with chlorine, the addition of chlorine will burn that ammonia off,” Burkhart said. “So, as we disinfect the water, we can remove parts of it.”
Burkhart said Normal has always used the well system, which has been “a more consistent source.”
Because the wells are so deep, the earth is able to act as a natural filter for any runoff or other chemicals on the ground.
Despite not having to face the issue, Burkhart said the town is aware of possible runoff, and water officials continuously test for chemicals.
“Everything that the state requires, we do,” Burkhart said. “It is just one of the benefits of having wells and ground water is that generally speaking, soil runoff, chemical leeching, fertilizer leeching is relatively a non-issue for wells outside of ammonia. That’s usually the one that we fight the most, but again, it’s kind of burnt off with the addition of chlorine.”
Moving forward
Until Bloomington implements a strategy to fully filter or better control nitrates in its water sources, both Kothe and Whitehouse said they're looking to area farmers to reduce nutrients before they get to the lakes.
"Obviously farmers are going to put down fertilizer to increase crop yield and its gonna get to the lake," Whitehouse said. "But if we can catch it early, or if it can not get to the lake in the first place, then we're in a better position."
Kothe said the city maintains partnerships with the Illinois Farm Bureau, the McLean County Soil & Water Conservation District and other groups to practice wetland filtering of runoff.
"It's a large watershed, that's shared by a lot of farmers and smaller municipalities," Kothe said. "We see the better practices making a difference; some farmers have adapted more quickly than others. Every farmer that converts to nutrient loss strategies, the more of a difference it makes for us."
Brett Irwin, the research conservationist with the MCSWCD, said the district's top initiative is preventing runoff. The district works closely with the Farm Service Agency in administering several incentivized conservation programs.
One is the Conservation Reserve Program, a 10-year deal that offers farmers yearly rent payments in exchange for removing “environmentally sensitive land.” This could involve, for example, inserting filter strips near waterways on the ground to prevent chemicals leeching into streams.
“That’s been a great way to take some production ag basically out of the system, especially in areas that are more sensitive next to like creeks and rivers,” Irwin said. “That can actually do a lot to especially reduce sediment load, but also reduce any kind of fertilizer runoff.”
Through state law, the McLean County Soil and Water Conservation District also offers tax incentives for vegetative filter strips, which includes reduced property tax assessments that value the land at one-sixth of its equalized assessed value.
Irwin said the incentives are a good way to get farmers who have operated the same way for many years to try new methods at a much lower risk.
“Hopefully we get more people on board to realize these practices are not only beneficial, but long-term profitable,” Irwin said. “I think that’s the biggest thing, the sediment of showing it’s a win-win situation for everybody involved.”
The MCSWCD has also completed about 14,400 feet of shoreline stabilization across both lakes, resulting in the combined removal of 963 pounds of nitrogen and 640 pounds of phosphorus each year.
The Conservation Stewardship Program is a five-year deal that pays farmers to develop plans to improve their conservation systems. Payments are based on the effectiveness of the plan, as the county’s soil and water conservation district’s website states, “the higher the performance, the higher the payment.”
Irwin said agricultural runoff in the county has been an issue historically, especially in spring, when some fertilizer is applied coupled with heavy rainfalls.
While he said it has “gotten a lot better” in the past 10 to 15 years, there’s high potential for further improvements.
“We’re blessed in this area to have some of the most fertile soil in the world,” Irwin said.
“And obviously this is always going to be an area of commercial agriculture, so everything we can do to protect the runoff water going forward and keep it so the next generation will be able to use these crops is a big passion of mine and obviously everyone that works here.”
