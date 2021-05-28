Watch now: How Bloomington-Normal is keeping nitrogen out of the water

The MCSWCD has also completed about 14,400 feet of shoreline stabilization across both lakes, resulting in the combined removal of 963 pounds of nitrogen and 640 pounds of phosphorus each year.

The Conservation Stewardship Program is a five-year deal that pays farmers to develop plans to improve their conservation systems. Payments are based on the effectiveness of the plan, as the county’s soil and water conservation district’s website states, “the higher the performance, the higher the payment.”

Irwin said agricultural runoff in the county has been an issue historically, especially in spring, when some fertilizer is applied coupled with heavy rainfalls.

While he said it has “gotten a lot better” in the past 10 to 15 years, there’s high potential for further improvements.

“We’re blessed in this area to have some of the most fertile soil in the world,” Irwin said.

“And obviously this is always going to be an area of commercial agriculture, so everything we can do to protect the runoff water going forward and keep it so the next generation will be able to use these crops is a big passion of mine and obviously everyone that works here.”

