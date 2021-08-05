What's a corn hybrid? An Illinois field tells the story

EWING, Ill. — Like hot dogs and apple pie, sweet corn epitomizes summer in America.

Rare is the picnicker who doesn’t relish biting into a fresh-picked cob slathered with butter and sprinkled with salt and other seasonings. The burst of flavor from the sweet, tender kernels far exceeds the minor inconvenience of occasionally getting one stuck in your teeth.

Whether boiled, grilled, fried or baked, sweet corn is a treat that is as anticipated in late summer as watermelon and peaches. Along with tomatoes, it is among the most anticipated arrival at roadside and farmers markets.

So it should come as no surprise that agronomists are constantly pursuing the next best thing, breeding corn for sweetness and tenderness, along with agronomic traits that improve yields and quality. Talon Becker is one of them.

The University of Illinois Extension commercial agriculture educator has a small plot at this research center in Franklin County, deep in southern Illinois. He acknowledges that sweet corn has been developed virtually to the limit of its sweetness. But like all plants, it is affected by geography and climate.

He’s looking to develop hybrids that fare well in the hot, sticky environs of southern Illinois, with a project he began in 2019, a year after starting his Illinois Extension career.

“There is an upper limit to how sweet you can make it,” said Becker, whose background is in plant breeding. “The major problem you have with sweet corn is if you increase sugar content you decrease germination rates. The sugar content in that kernel can leach out and create more microbial feeding, rots, and more starch reserves for that embryo.

“At this point in the breeding process we’re looking for something that grows well in this climate. Sweet corn breeding for commercial production is done largely in Florida and other areas of the Southeast, in Wisconsin and a few other places. Nothing is bred necessarily for this micro climate. With natural selection, we’re allowing it to grow out here with our weather, insects and diseases.”

Much research is done in Florida because it can be done year-round in the subtropical climate. But like field corn, sweet corn prefers cooler environments with adequate rainfall, though it also grows well in heat.

Breeders toss around terms like sugary-1 or shrunken-2 to define the phenotypes. The former is the basis of the original sweet corn hybrids and the latter refers to supersweet varieties, which has virtually no starch in the kernels.

Breeders must also consider agronomic traits such as germination rate; disease and insect resistance; and nutrient uptake.

As with more common field corn, most sweet corn is genetically modified, according to Becker. The majority is either Roundup Ready — resistant to glyphosate — or Bt, which contains bacillus thuringiensis, a protein toxic to certain insects.

“Sugary-1 is the initial pre-Columbian mutation,” Becker said. “That one has better agronomics in general across the germplasm, but a lower sugar content. Shrunken-2 has better sugar content and tends to have better shelf life in that the sugar does not convert to starch as fast after you pick it, because all sweet corn becomes less sweet and tender after you pick it. Shrunken-2 is what allowed for corn grown in southern areas to be shipped up to us. You can pick it and have a week or two.”

As most aficionados would agree, fresh is best. The classic recommendation for backyard gardeners is to get the pot of water boiling before picking the ears.

“Out of the field is obviously the peak sugar time,” Becker said. “You’re losing some after that.”

Becker uses breeding stock from USDA’s Germplasm Resources Information Network. They are public varieties. Some are open pollinated.

“There are no patents on them anymore,” he said. “This is my pet project. If we get something really good out of here we’ll apply for plant variety protection. Royalties would come to the farm to fund research here.”

Sweet Corn with Barbecue Butter Recipe courtesy Sunshine Sweet Corn 4 ears sweet corn, shucked ¼ C. barbecue sauce ¼ stick butter Salt, pepper to taste Preheat oven broiler on high. In small saucepan over low heat, combine barbecue sauce and butter until melted and smooth. Place sweet corn in a medium-sized baking dish and pour barbecue mixture over sweet corn. Broil sweet corn 4 inches from broiler, being sure to watch. Turn and baste the sweet corn until golden. Serve warm. Zesty Corn and Quinoa Salad Recipe courtesy Sunshine Sweet Corn 1½ C. sweet corn 1 C. quinoa 2 C. chicken broth 1 can black beans, drained 1½ C. tomatoes, chopped 5 green onions, chopped 1 clove garlic, minced ¼ C. cilantro, chopped Juice from ½ lime 2 T. olive oil ½ tsp. red pepper flakes 2 tsp. cumin 2 T. red wine vinegar Salt and pepper to taste Bring quinoa and broth to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer until liquid is absorbed and quinoa is soft; let cool. In small bowl, mix olive oil, vinegar, lime juice, cilantro, red pepper flakes and cumin. In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients and mix. Toss with the dressing mixture and seasonings. Cover and chill. Serve with tortilla chips or crackers. Sweet Corn, Chicken and Rice Skillet Recipe courtesy Sunshine Sweet Corn 4 ears sweet corn, husked and halved 2 tsp. vegetable oil 4 boneless chicken thighs 1 zucchini, cut into thick slices ½ C. onion, chopped 1 tsp. garlic, chopped 1 pkg. (6.2 ounces) flavored rice In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Place chicken in skillet, skin side down; cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Transfer chicken to plate. Discard all but 1 T. of the drippings. Add zucchini, onion and garlic; cook and stir until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in rice. Return chicken to skillet. Top with corn, overlapping if necessary. Add 2 C. water. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat; simmer, covered, for 10 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped parsley, if desired. Sweet Corn Vegetable Flatbread Recipe courtesy of Chef David Blonsky, Apeiro Kitchen & Bar 2 C. sweet corn ½ C. all-purpose flour ½ C. unsalted butter 2 C. whole milk 1 tsp. nutmeg 2 C. Parmesan cheese, grated ¼ C. roasted garlic 2 zucchini, sliced thin in circles 2 small heirloom tomatoes, sliced thin 1 red onion, shaved thin 2 C. baby arugula 2 C. mozzarella, diced 1 C. pesto 4 par-baked flatbreads ½ C. olive oil Preheat oven to 450. Lay out flatbreads and spread 2 ounces of Parmesan cream on each one. Sprinkle the corn, layer the zucchini and tomatoes. Scatter the red onion and mozzarella evenly on top. Place in the oven and bake until crispy and the cheese begins to bubble. Cut flatbreads into 10 pieces and top with the arugula. Drizzle with olive oil.

