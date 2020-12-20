Alabama to meet Notre Dame in relocated CFP semifinal game

"I know it was difficult. ... I'm just really grateful that everybody was able to sit down, think about it (and decide) that this made sense to get the families to the game. It wasn't really about the fans, because our guys have done fine without fans, but this was really about the families."

Alabama (11-0) won the SEC and rolled through its schedule with another high-powered season under coach Nick Saban, who is chasing his sixth national championship with the Crimson Tide.

They topped the CFP rankings from start to finish this season after missing the playoff last year for the only time since the system began, capping their unbeaten season by beating Florida 52-46 in the conference title game Saturday night.

Notre Dame (10-1) beat out Texas A&M for the final playoff spot, and the Fighting Irish will be major underdogs against the powerhouse Crimson Tide. Alabama famously routed the Irish 42-14 in the BCS National Championship Game on Jan. 7, 2013.

"We understand that if we don't play to our standard, we could be beaten down pretty bad," Kelly told ESPN. "Our guys recognize what they'll need to do relative to the mental preparation of playing a great football team in Alabama.