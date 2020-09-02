Alaphilippe stripped of yellow jersey by Tour de France jury

"The absence of feeding in the last 20 kilometres is a rule that the teams are familiar with and that prevents that the feeding doesn't disturb the race at the entrance of the last kilometres," the UCI said.

Alaphilippe's teammate Dries Devenyns said the jury's decision was harsh.

"There is no time gain in taking a bottle from the side of the road," he wrote on Twitter.

Yates now tops the standings with a three-second lead over Primoz Roglic. Tadej Pogacar, another Slovenian rider, stands third, four seconds further back. Alaphilippe dropped to 16th overall, 16 seconds behind the new leader.

Alaphilippe waved to the crowd as he left the finish area without the race leader's jersey he had worn for the last three stages.

"It was a very long and very boring stage, with a very nervous finale. I had to stay concentrated to defend the jersey," said the Frenchman, who is not seen as a contender for the overall victory. "But if that's how it is, then no worries, tomorrow I'll pick myself up and we won't talk about it anymore."

The jury's decision overshadowed Van Aert's second career stage win at cycling's marquee event, a day after he produced a tremendous effort in the Alps in support of Roglic, his Jumbo Visma team leader.