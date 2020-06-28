Alex Reyes could be factor for St. Louis Cardinals

There is another rotation in reserve in Daniel Ponce de Leon, Genesis Cabrera, overlooked and also now healthy Austin Gomber, John Gant, and Reyes, who has made just seven big-league starts but who still figures as a starter for the club in the long-range future and maybe even now. All of the above have started games for the Cardinals in the past two seasons.

The Cardinals were hoping to hold down Reyes’ innings at the beginning of the season because he hasn’t worked that much since his last healthy season of 2016. But now the beginning of the season is at the two-thirds point and very few pitchers on the staff will be working many more than 50 innings anyway.

“Sixty (games) basically is 11, 12 starts,” said Mozeliak. And, on any particular day, especially early in the season when the roster size is at 30, there could be 12 or 13 pitchers in the bullpen, many of whom could provide starters’ innings.

“It might factor in how you think about managing the game,” said Mozeliak. “You might have a quicker leash now because of the depth you have in the bullpen.”

Reyes, who won four games in his rookie season of 2016 and then none since for the Cardinals, has fanned 55 in 53 big-league innings and has held opponents to a .204 batting average.