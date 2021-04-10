Alex Rodriguez, billionaire Marc Lore enter agreement to purchase Timberwolves

Legal observers in July told the Star Tribune such language in a potential deal would be tricky to enforce and would have to avoid being overly punitive in the case of a move for it to hold up in court.

The only penalty currently in place a group would have in moving the Wolves is the breaking of the lease with the city of Minneapolis over the use of Target Center. The lease lasts until 2035 and carries a $50 million penalty for breaking the lease, a drop in the bucket compared to the franchise's sale price.

Taylor said the sale came together "really fast" only over the last few days and they signed the letter of intent Saturday afternoon as his wife Becky made everyone hamburgers and banana cream pie as they discussed the deal in person.

"Just in the last week or so did I make contact with these guys," Taylor said. "They had indicated they had some interest in being involved in the ownership. I had not known them personally, so contacted them, talked to them on the phone, did all that, really liked how it went."