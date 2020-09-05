Alex Smith completes comeback

The Bengals home dates are Oct. 4 against Jacksonville and Oct. 25 against the Browns.

49ers activate Samuel: The San Francisco 49ers activated starting receiver Deebo Samuel from the non-football injury list as they reduced their roster to under the 53-man limit.

The move with Samuel means he is eligible to play the season opener Sept. 13 against Arizona instead of staying on the NFI list because of a broken foot for at least the first eight weeks of the season.

It's not yet certain whether Samuel will be able to play the opener but coach Kyle Shanahan has expressed hope he'd have that key piece in Week 1.

Testing extended: Daily testing for COVID-19, except on game days, has been extended into the regular season by the NFL and the players' union.

All players and other team personnel categorized in Tiers 1 and 2 will continue to be tested each day, a process that has worked relatively well for the league as it approaches the first game on Thursday night in Kansas City.

With no testing on game days, the pregame coronavirus exams will be conducted on the day before the game and must be completed before a club travels.