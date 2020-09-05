Alex Smith completes comeback

Alex Smith made Washington's initial 53-man roster Saturday after final cuts were made, another significant step in his remarkable comeback 22 months since breaking his right leg.
Coach Ron Rivera said the veteran quarterback is on the team and there's no plan to put Smith on injured reserve in the coming days. Smith might even be Dwayne Haskins' backup in the season opener Sept. 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Smith's career appeared to be in jeopardy when he broke his right tibia and fibula while being tackled during a game in November 2018. He underwent 17 surgeries to repair that damage, survived a life-threatening infection and was hospitalized for more than a month.
Now, he's running the second team in 11-on-11 drills in practice after being fully cleared for football activities and contact in August.
Redbirds make teams: Former Illinois State players James Robinson and James O'Shaughnessy have made the season-opening roster of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Robinson is an undrafted rookie running back, while O'Shaughnessy is a veteran tight end.
The Denver Broncos also have two former ISU standouts in defensive back Davontae Harris and defensive tackle Shelby Harris.
Ex-ISU safety Luther Kirk was among the final cuts of the Dallas Cowboys. Tampa Bay released former Redbird receiver Spencer Schnell.
Huge extension for Watson: Deshaun Watson has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans.
"As a child growing up in Georgia, it was always my dream to play in the NFL," Watson wrote on Twitter. "Today, I couldn't be more honored and humbled to sign a long-term deal in Houston, the city that I've grown to love so much and now call my home."
The deal makes Watson the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, behind Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July.
Ohio allowing fans: The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will be allowed to have 6,000 fans at two home games this season.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the teams have been granted a variance for a “two-game trial” on a state requirement limiting 1,500 people at outdoor gatherings.
The variance allows for no more than 1,500 fans in each side of the stadium. Fans will be required to wear masks throughout the games.
Cleveland will be permitted to have fans for its opener on Thursday, Sept. 17 against Cincinnati and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. The Browns can also have fans on Sept. 27 against Washington.
The Bengals home dates are Oct. 4 against Jacksonville and Oct. 25 against the Browns.
49ers activate Samuel: The San Francisco 49ers activated starting receiver Deebo Samuel from the non-football injury list as they reduced their roster to under the 53-man limit.
The move with Samuel means he is eligible to play the season opener Sept. 13 against Arizona instead of staying on the NFI list because of a broken foot for at least the first eight weeks of the season.
It's not yet certain whether Samuel will be able to play the opener but coach Kyle Shanahan has expressed hope he'd have that key piece in Week 1.
Testing extended: Daily testing for COVID-19, except on game days, has been extended into the regular season by the NFL and the players' union.
All players and other team personnel categorized in Tiers 1 and 2 will continue to be tested each day, a process that has worked relatively well for the league as it approaches the first game on Thursday night in Kansas City.
With no testing on game days, the pregame coronavirus exams will be conducted on the day before the game and must be completed before a club travels.
Two Cowboys to injured list: Right tackle La'el Collins and linebacker Sean Lee will start the season on injured reserve for the Dallas Cowboys with a chance to return after three weeks.
Collins and Lee missed almost all of training camp with injuries first-year coach Mike McCarthy hasn't specified.
Both players had to be on the 53-man roster that was set Saturday to be eligible to return.
Allen gets new contract: Keenan Allen has signed a four-year extension with the Los Angeles Chargers that will make him the league's second-highest paid receiver in average money.
A person familiar with the deal says it is worth $80.1 million with $50 million guaranteed. Allen is going into his eighth season and has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons.
He had 104 receptions last season, breaking his own franchise record for single-season catches. He tied for the AFC lead in catches and was second in yards (1,199).
Dolphins cut Rosen: Cutdown day forced the Miami Dolphins to acknowledge the failure of their Josh Rosen experiment.
"This just didn't work out, and we felt it was best to move on," coach Brian Flores said.
Miami released Rosen, who was acquired from Arizona in April 2019 for second- and fifth-round draft picks. He started three games last year, throwing five interceptions and one touchdown pass, and was the No. 3 quarterback behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa.
