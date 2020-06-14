Allison Petty named Pantagraph local news editor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Allison Petty has been named local news editor of The Pantagraph, overseeing reporters in the Bloomington newsroom.

Petty is currently local news editor for the Herald & Review in Decatur. Both are owned by Lee Enterprises Inc.

In 2018, she was one of Editor & Publisher's “25 Under 35," recognizing the industry's innovative leaders, and was instrumental in the Herald & Review earning a "10 Newspapers That Do It Right​" title from the trade magazine in 2019. She received a “Top 30 Under 30” award from the News Media Alliance in 2016.

"Allison is a deeply committed journalist who believes that strong journalism makes strong communities," said Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates. "She earns the respect of those around her, and I'm excited about working with her in Bloomington."

She replaces Julie Gerke, who is leaving the newspaper.