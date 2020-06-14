Allison Petty named Pantagraph local news editor

BLOOMINGTON — Allison Petty has been named local news editor of The Pantagraph, overseeing reporters in the Bloomington newsroom.
Petty is currently local news editor for the Herald & Review in Decatur. Both are owned by Lee Enterprises Inc.
In 2018, she was one of Editor & Publisher's “25 Under 35," recognizing the industry's innovative leaders, and was instrumental in the Herald & Review earning a "10 Newspapers That Do It Right" title from the trade magazine in 2019. She received a “Top 30 Under 30” award from the News Media Alliance in 2016.
"Allison is a deeply committed journalist who believes that strong journalism makes strong communities," said Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates. "She earns the respect of those around her, and I'm excited about working with her in Bloomington."
She replaces Julie Gerke, who is leaving the newspaper.
“Julie has been a wonderful newsroom leader, and I know I have big shoes to fill,” Petty said. “I’m eager to work more closely with the talented, dedicated Pantagraph staff and become part of the community in Bloomington-Normal.”
Petty has a bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. She earned a master's degree in public affairs reporting at the University of Illinois at Springfield and worked as an intern for the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin.
She became a reporter at the Herald & Review in 2010, covering government and politics, and later was digital/special projects editor and a managing editor.
Petty starts Monday and plans to move to Bloomington in coming months.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!