Alonso HR in 10th lifts Mets over Yanks after Seaver tribute

Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th inning Thursday night, lifting the New York Mets to a come-from-behind, 9-7 win over the Yankees in the final Subway Series game of the season between the teams.
The Mets came back from deficits of 4-0 and 7-4 at Citi Field to earn a split of the six-game season series, all of which was played over the last six days.
J.D. Davis forced extra innings by homering off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman one pitch after pinch-runner Billy Hamilton was thrown out trying to steal third base.
Alonso then hit the second pitch he saw from Albert Abreu (0-1) well into the left-field seats for his first walk-off homer.
Alonso raised his arms and looked towards the dugout as the Mets spilled out to celebrate a win on the afternoon they honored franchise icon Tom Seaver, whose death was announced Wednesday.
Edwin Diaz (2-1) tossed two innings and faced only two batters in the 10th. Tyler Wade, who started the inning on second base as the automatic runner, was doubled up on DJ LeMahieu's flyout to right.
It was the third extra-inning game between the teams in the last four days. The Yankees swept Sunday's doubleheader with a pair of eight-inning victories.
The Yankees squandered a 4-0 second-inning lead before going ahead in the seventh, when Gio Urshela hit a tiebreaking single and Brett Gardner added a run-scoring double.
Aaron Hicks had an RBI single in the eighth fora 7-4 lead before the Mets mounted their second comeback. Amed Rosario delivered a two-run, two-out single in the bottom of the inning.
Phillies 6, Nationals 5: Alec Bohm hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals in Philadelphia, completing a four-game sweep.
The Phillies have won nine of 10 to improve to three games over .500.
The defending World Series champion Nationals have lost six straight and nine of 10 to fall to 12-23.
Trea Turner hit an inside-the-park homer and Michael Taylor went deep for Washington.
Didi Gregorius sacrificed J.T. Realmuto to third to start the bottom of the 10th inning against Sean Doolittle (0-2).
After Jean Segura was intentionally walked, he took second base on defensive indifference. Pinch-hitter Phil Gosselin was then intentionally walked to load the bases.
Bohm hit a shallow fly to center field but Realmuto slid home well ahead of Victor Robles' throw.
It was Philadelphia's first four-game sweep against the Nationals since May 15-17, 2009, at Washington. The Phillies hadn't swept a four-game series against the Nationals franchise in Philadelphia since August 9-12, 1991, when they swept the Montreal Expos at Veterans Stadium.
Astros 8, Rangers 4: Aledmys Díaz hit a three-run homer and Michael Brantley added three RBIs, leading Zack Greinke and the Houston Astros to a win over the Texas Rangers at Houston.
Greinke (3-0) struck out a season-high nine in six innings, allowing three runs and six hits.
The 36-year-old Greinke leads the majors with the most career starts among active pitchers with 455, passing teammate Justin Verlander's 454.
Texas starter Lance Lynn (4-2) hadn't given up more than three earned runs in a game this season but was tagged for four runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Brantley and the homer by Díaz.
It was 5-3 in the sixth when Martín Maldonado connected off Lynn for an opposite field solo shot to the first row of the seats in right. Lynn's performance came after the Astros hit eight homers off him in four starts last season.
Lynn tied a season high by allowing eight hits and a season-high six runs with seven strikeouts in six innings for his second straight loss.
Shin-Soo Choo hit a solo homer and Nick Solak tied a career high with three hits for the Rangers, who dropped their sixth straight series.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!