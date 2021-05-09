Alvarez adds another title with 8th-round TKO of Saunders

While the wild celebration dragged on in the ring — to match a wild scene that included two fights in the crowd not far from it — Saunders eventually walked off, booed loudly every time he was shown on the huge video board above the canvas.

"He couldn't see," Saunders promoter Eddie Hearn said. "I spoke with (trainer) Mark Tibbs and he wouldn't let him go out. I thought he boxed beautifully. Canelo took his time, Billy is so tricky, but Canelo busted him up."

With pandemic restrictions on attendance long gone in Texas, the festive crowd at 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium was the biggest to date for a sporting event in the pandemic.

Organizers have said it would break the U.S. indoor boxing attendance record of 63,352 set in 1978 at the Superdome in New Orleans when Muhammad Ali beat Leon Spinks.

It came a little more than a month after baseball's Texas Rangers had their home opener in the first full pro sports stadium since the COVID-19 shutdown early last year, right next door at Globe Life Field.