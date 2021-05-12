Amed Rosario's hit in 10th gives Indians 2-1 win over Cubs

Willson Contreras was 4 for 5 for the Cubs.

Kris Bryant, who was removed from Tuesday's game because of a sinus issue, came in to pinch-hit in the seventh. He was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Cal Quantrill to load the bases and replaced by Martini.

Shortstop Javier Báez returned after being scratched Tuesday because of lower back tightness. Báez went 1 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Pederson's sixth-inning hit snapped an 0-for-18 skid with runners in scoring position for Chicago. The Cubs were 2 for 27 with runners in scoring position and stranded 25 baserunners in the two games.

"It's a tough game," Pederson said. "They have some really good pitchers. I didn't come through in the 10th with two runners on. It doesn't feel good. That's for sure."

Zach Davies gave the run back in the sixth on doubles by Hernández and Rosario. The right-hander worked 5⅓ innings.

Sam Hentges pitched 4⅔ scoreless innings in his first major league start. The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed a baserunner in every inning.

Karinchak raised both arms and let out a yell as he walked to the dugout after striking out Sogard.