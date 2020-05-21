Analysis: The NBA seems on the cusp of a comeback plan

Silver, who has had to deal with a series of turbulent crisis from the strained China relationship in the preseason, to the deaths of David Stern and Kobe Bryant in January, and now a pandemic that will almost certainly affect the league's financial health for the next several years — is listening to any and all ideas.

"The direction that the league office has received from our teams is, again, all rules are off at this point given the situation we find ourselves in, that the country is in," Silver said last month. "If there is an opportunity to resume play, even if it looks different than what we've done historically, we should be modeling it."

The calendar dictates that those decisions are going to come soon, backed up by the fact that Silver told players two weeks ago that he wants to be able to bring forward a return-to-play plan in "two to four weeks." By that timeframe, the window is about to open.

"I'm really excited about the possibility of coming back," Cleveland forward Kevin Love said in remarks broadcast on the NBA's Twitter channel this week. "I think there's so much good that can come from it. ... People need that escape and as athletes too, we want to get back to what we love most."