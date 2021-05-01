Anderson hits grand slam, White Sox beat Indians 7-3

CHICAGO — Tim Anderson hit a grand slam, Leury García drove in three runs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 7-3 on Saturday.

Lance Lynn allowed three runs over five innings in his return from the injured list for the White Sox, who have won seven of nine.

Austin Hedges homered and Josh Naylor had two hits for the Indians, who have dropped eight of 13.

Lynn, sidelined since April 17 because of a right trapezius strain, allowed four hits and struck out a season-low two. He also issued two walks, doubling his season total after four starts.

In his previous two outings, Lynn (2-1) became the first pitcher in White Sox history to strike out 10 or more and walk none in consecutive starts.

Anderson hit his second career slam off Triston McKenzie for a 5-0 lead in the second inning after García drew a bases-loaded walk.

McKenzie (0-1) issued four walks — including three in a row before the homer. He struck out six and gave up one hit in just two innings. He has allowed 18 walks and struck out 29 in 18⅔ innings.

Six pitchers combined to issue eight walks for the Indians.