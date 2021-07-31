 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Annika Sorenstam takes 2-shot lead in US Senior Women's Open

  • 0

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Annika Sorenstam shot an even-par 72 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Women's Open.

The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women's Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, had an 8-under 208 total at Brooklawn Country Club. 

"It was a roller-coaster," Sorenstam said. "It was not as solid as the first two days. A few putts falling would have made it really sweet."

Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, closing with a bogey for a 71. She won the 1988 U.S. Women's Open to become the first Swedish major champion.

Sorenstam has pointed to the championship since turning 50 in October.

"I would love to do well, of course," Sorenstam said. "That is why I came here. I feel like I'm as prepared as I can be. I just want to trust myself and enjoy the walk. Hopefully I can keep it in the short grass."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 injured in Bloomington crash

2 injured in Bloomington crash

A power line pole was struck during the crash, causing power lines to fall to the ground. Officers and firefighters blocked off the area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News