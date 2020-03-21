Note: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all funerals and visitations are limited to 10 people.
Announcement
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman was severely injured Wednesday and a former boyfriend is in jail on charges of aggravated domestic violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
‘Very real possibility’ that Illinois school shutdown will be extended as coronavirus cases nearly double overnight
Two days into the statewide school shutdown prompted by the coronavirus, Illinois education officials are indicating it could last more than the two weeks originally planned, stating they don’t yet know the full extent of the closures.
- Updated
The city of Bloomington and town of Normal will instate an emergency ordinance Monday in response to the McLean County Health Department confirming the first patient to test positive for COVID-19.
The coronavirus restrictions and precautions Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday started at 5 p.m. today.
A retired nurse with history of respiratory issues is confirmed as state’s first coronavirus fatality. But relatives don’t know how she contracted it.
When Patricia Frieson texted her brother last week that she was going to the hospital with difficultly breathing, she didn’t seem overly worried.
A look at developments with coronavirus and Central Illinois. Check back for updates throughout the day.
The latest on what's happening with coronavirus and Central Illinois.
- Updated
The city of Bloomington and town of Normal will instate an emergency ordinance Monday in response to the McLean County Health Department confirming the first patient to test positive for COVID-19.
PONTIAC — William D. “Wil” Henderson III of Pontiac died March 6, 2020, in St. Louis.
Cancellations: A current list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus conte…