100th birthday for Audrey Yoder

NORMAL — Audrey Yoder of Normal will celebrate her 100th birthday with a card shower.

She was born July 3, 1920, in Bloomington, the daughter of Lawrence and Faye Weishaar. She married Russell Yoder on Dec. 28, 1944. He passed away Aug. 2, 1988.

Her children are Daryl (Charlene), Stanford, and four sons deceased, Donald, Dean, Dale and Duane. She has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She taught school at Hickory Ridge School and Dry Grove School. She has enjoyed knitting, cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals and watching ISU basketball. She is a member of Danvers Presbyterian Church. She graduated from LeRoy High School in 1938 and ISNU in 1941.

Cards may be sent to her at Evergreen Place, 801 Gregory St., Normal, IL 61761.