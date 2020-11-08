100th birthday for Imogene Mariani

NORMAL — Imogene Mariani of Normal will celebrate her 100th birthday Nov. 14 with a card shower.
She was born Nov. 14, 1920, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She married Dovilio "Dave" Mariani on Jan. 4, 1947. He passed away Jan. 4, 2000.
Her son is Larry (Jeannine) Mariani, Bloomington. She has three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She worked for many years at the Westclox plant in Peru and then at the LaSalle National Bank as the head bookkeeper before her retirement. She enjoys spending time with her family, and especially looking at pictures of her growing family. She likes receiving cards, especially from her sister in Texas. She enjoys her favorite foods of pizza, garlic bread, popcorn, pie, ice cream and cake.
Cards can be sent to her at Heritage Health-Normal, 509 N. Adelaide St., Normal, IL 61761.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!