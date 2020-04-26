100th birthday for Lucille Epperson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Lucille Norfleet Epperson of Normal will celebrate her 100th birthday on April 28, 2020 at Heritage Health, Normal.

She was born April 28, 1920, to Clyde and Carrie Miller, in Empire Township, McLean County. She married V. Howard Norfleet on Jan. 28, 1938. He died Jan. 13, 1993. She later married Elmer Epperson on July 15, 1994. He died March 28, 2009.

She is the mother of Judith Oltman, deceased; Jeree (Jim) Ogan, Bloomington; and James (Pam) Norfleet, Mentor, Minn. She has six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She and her husband farmed for over 50 years in West Township. After retiring from farming, she worked at LeRoy schools.

Cards may be sent to Heritage Health, 509 N. Adelaide, Unit 126, Normal, IL 61761.