100th birthday for Marjorie Badger

LeROY — Marjorie H. Hornbeck Badger of LeRoy will celebrate her 100th birthday at 4 p.m. Nov. 9 with a friends and family drive-by of her home to honor her. Friends and family may meet at 3:30 p.m. at LeRoy Presbyterian Church for the drive-by. The family will also take her to dinner. 

She was born Nov. 9, 1920, in Monan, Indiana. She married Wallace Bruce Badger on Jan. 16, 1944. He passed away in February 2010. Her seven siblings are deceased.

Her children are Christine (J.P.) Prideaux, deceased; Anita (James) Norton, LeRoy; James Bruce Badger, deceased; Beth Badger, Danville; Gloria Jan Badger, Phoenix, Arizona. She has six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was a pastor's wife and has enjoyed playing piano, sewing and crochet, traveling, gardening, family reunions, church camps and special church meetings, and has been an avid reader. She is a member of Bethel Church of LeRoy. She is a lifetime member of the Women's Auxiliary of Home Sweet Home Mission and volunteered there for years. She entertained in nursing homes with instruments. She and her husband played accordion and trombone for Memorial Day services for many years.

