100th birthday for Mary Selk

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Selk of Bloomington will celebrate her 100th birthday with a card shower since a face-to-face celebration is not possible due to COVID-19.

She was born April 29, 1921.

She is a graduate of Illinois State Normal University. Music has always been a central part of her life, from performing at El Paso High School to eventually becoming musical director of Bloomington High. She worked there for 36 years, retiring in 1980.

She still enjoys playing the piano for neighbors and guests and is active in nearly every activity offered at Westminster Village. Nearly everything that Mary signs ends with “keep singing!”

Cards may be sent to her c/o Westminster Village, 2025 E. Lincoln, Bloomington, IL 61701-5995.