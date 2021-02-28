100th birthday for Zelma Davis

BLOOMINGTON — Zelma G. Davis of Bloomington celebrated her 100th birthday Feb. 21.
She was born Feb. 21, 1921, in Taylorville.
Her son is Charles "Chuck" Pettigrew of Towanda. She has two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
