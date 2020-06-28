102nd birthday for Viola Atkins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Viola Atkins of Normal celebrated her 102nd birthday June 24 with the residents and staff of The Village at Mercy Creek assisted living.

She was born June 24, 1918, in Weston. She married Earl Atkins on Feb. 3. 1937. He passed away Aug. 28, 2004. She has five deceased siblings.

Her children are Sandra (Jerry) Whalen, Lexington, and Merle Atkins, Jeffersonville, Pa. She has six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She farmed with her husband on the family farm southeast of Chenoa, retiring in 1987. She was a seamstress, enjoying all kinds of sewing and crafts including quilting, crocheting, and counted cross-stitch. She is an avid euchre player and enjoys shooting pool on Mercy Creek's new pool table.

She is a charter member of The Sunbeam Club, Fairbury, and a member of the United Methodist Church of Chenoa.

Cards may be sent to 1501 Mercy Creek Drive, Apt. 103, Normal, IL 61761.