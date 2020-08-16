105th birthday for Edna Bangtson

BLOOMINGTON — Edna A. Bangtson of Bloomington will turn 105 on Aug. 21.
She was born Aug. 21, 1915, in Buda. She married Foster Bangtson on Feb. 20, 1936. He died Feb. 5, 1989.
Her daughter, Marilyn K. Bangtson, and two infant daughters, are deceased.
She and her husband started farming southeast of Buda with a horse-drawn plow and no electricity. They went on to raise cattle, hogs, chickens and dairy cattle before retiring in 1970. She moved to Bloomington in 2009 to be near her daughter. She enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening and enjoys listening to Cubs baseball.
Cards may be sent in care of Ken McLean, 16279 Bush Blvd., Bloomington, IL 61705.
