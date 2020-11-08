105th birthday for Jeanette Hayslip

BLOOMINGTON — Jeanette Hayslip of Bloomington will celebrate her 105th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Nov. 11, 1915, in Stanford. She married Donald Hayslip on Sept. 7, 1936. He passed away Sept. 6, 1972.

Her children are LaVerne LaFarge, deceased; Donnette Holliger, Carlock; and Janice Wheatley, Bloomington. She has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She lived on the farm all her life. She gardened, canned, sewed and crocheted, played the piano and organ at church, was a secretary and loved to play croquet and games. She baked angel food cakes for the family and friends' birthdays and anniversaries.

Cards may be sent to 14 Heartland Drive, No. 214, Bloomington, IL 61704.