25th for Darrell, Sadie Brommer

BLOOMINGTON — Darrell and Sadie Brommer of Bloomington will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary not with a special celebration but by enjoying each day.

Brommer and Sadie Deeters were married Sept. 9, 1995, at St. John's Lutheran Church. Their attendants were Suzanne Dobranski and Jeff Brommer.

Their son is Jeff (Gerri) Brommer, Raleigh, North Carolina. They have one grandchild.

He retired as owner of Conrad Sheet Metal Co. in 2007. She retired from Service Contractors in 1995.

