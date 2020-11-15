 Skip to main content
25th for Flint, Jodi Sampson

EL PASO — Flint and Jodi Sampson of El Paso will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with a small family dinner and a trip at a later date.

Sampson and Jodi Stein were married Nov. 17, 1995, in Bloomington. Their attendants were Kim Williamson and Vince Sampson.

They are the parents of Tasha (Toby) Dunn and Taylor (Travis) Cunningham, both of El Paso. They have five grandchildren, Tucker and Tinley Dunn; Talan, Scarlett and Everly Cunningham.

He is a radon mitigator. She is a homemaker and was an antique dealer for many years.

