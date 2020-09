× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Randy and Theresa Sylvester of Bloomington will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with an anniversary party at a later date to be determined.

Sylvester and Theresa Hayes were married Sept. 9, 1995, at Funks Grove Church. Their attendants were Mary Heard and Chris Hartnell.

He works for the town of Normal, Parks and Recreation. She was bakery manager at Cub Foods, retiring in 2015.