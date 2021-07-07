35th for Daniel, Patti Oester

FLANAGAN — Daniel and Patti Oester will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Destin, Florida later this year.

Daniel and Patti Ziros were married on July 11, 1986 in Dixon. Their attendants were Beth Baird and Bobby Oester. They have two children: Danielle (Max) Peterson; Webster Groves, Missouri; and Jessica McKinley; Gridley. They also have three grandchildren.