40th for Alfred, Bobbi James

EL PASO — Alfred and Bobbi James of El Paso celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with a small celebration with family.

James and Bobbi Garrels were married Jan. 10, 1981, at First Baptist Church, El Paso. Their attendants were Linda Hinthorne Belford and Paul Wayne James.

They are the parents of LeTeshiya (Chad) Witkowski, El Paso; Jeremiah James, Secor; and Ashley (Chris) Toillion, Secor. They have eight grandchildren.

He was a welder, retiring in 2015. She worked at Dupont, retiring in 2014.