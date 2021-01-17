 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
40th for Alfred, Bobbi James

40th for Alfred, Bobbi James

{{featured_button_text}}

EL PASO — Alfred and Bobbi James of El Paso celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with a small celebration with family.

James and Bobbi Garrels were married Jan. 10, 1981, at First Baptist Church, El Paso. Their attendants were Linda Hinthorne Belford and Paul Wayne James.

They are the parents of LeTeshiya (Chad) Witkowski, El Paso; Jeremiah James, Secor; and Ashley (Chris) Toillion, Secor. They have eight grandchildren.

He was a welder, retiring in 2015. She worked at Dupont, retiring in 2014.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Milestones

New Names 1/10/21

Everett Zachary "Rhett" Hasselbring — 6-pound, 13-ounce son of Zachary and Carlie Hasselbring of Palatine, born Dec. 30, 2020. Sibling: Lucas,…

Murphy-Varney
Milestones

Murphy-Varney

BLOOMINGTON — Marisa Murphy and Matthew Varney, both of Herrin, were married at 2 p.m. Nov. 7, 2020, at Garden Grove Event Center, Carbondale,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News