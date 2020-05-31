40th for David, Susan Jackson

BLOOMINGTON — David and Susan Jackson of Bloomington are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. 

Jackson and Susan Raffety were married May 31, 1980, at Boardman United Methodist Church, Boardman, Ohio. Their attendants were Bob Jackson and Lynn Raffety Kennedy.

They are the parents of Karen (Nathan) Kramer, Hartford City, Ind.; Brian (Alana) Jackson, Rochester, N.Y.; Paul (Cynthia) Jackson, Plainfield; and Lisa (Joseph) Chapman, Bloomington. They have six grandsons.

He is a business analyst at Samaritan Ministries, Peoria. She is a news assistant at The Pantagraph.

