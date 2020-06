Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Joe and Julie Plattner of Bloomington celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

They are the parents of Megan (Shaun) Kelly, Janelle (Elias) Mendiola and Emily (Tom) Comberiate. Their grandchildren are Chance, Armani, Paige, Charlotte, Eliana, Avalyn, Max and Leo.