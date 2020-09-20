40th for Joseph, Carol Bansch

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Joseph R. and Carol Bansch of Bloomington are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Bansch and Carol Berry were married Sept. 20, 1980, at Grace United Methodist Church, Bloomington. Their attendants were Becky Gray and Paul McCauley.

Their children are Julie Bansch (Bradd) Wickert, Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Jennifer (Joe) Ryan, St. Charles; and Joseph M. (Michelle) Bansch, Bloomington. They have eight grandchildren.

They both worked at State Farm. He retired in 2004, and she retired in 1999.