40th for Joseph, Carol Bansch

BLOOMINGTON — Joseph R. and Carol Bansch of Bloomington are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Bansch and Carol Berry were married Sept. 20, 1980, at Grace United Methodist Church, Bloomington. Their attendants were Becky Gray and Paul McCauley.

Their children are Julie Bansch (Bradd) Wickert, Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Jennifer (Joe) Ryan, St. Charles; and Joseph M. (Michelle) Bansch, Bloomington. They have eight grandchildren.

They both worked at State Farm. He retired in 2004, and she retired in 1999.

