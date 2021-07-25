 Skip to main content
40th for Lynn, Sheila Adams

MCLEAN — Lynn and Sheila Adams will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary. 

Lynn and Sheila Shaffer were married on July 25, 1981 at Waynesville United Methodist Church, Waynesville. They are the parents of Mary (Richard) Wise; Chatham; Rachel (Drew) Henricks; Burke, Virginia; and Sarah (Miles) Williams; Savoy. They also have three grandchildren.

Lynn has worked as a Certified Crop Specialist (CCS) for Evergreen FS for 32 years and Sheila has worked as a Senior Scheduling and Reporting Analyst at County Financial for 41 years. 

