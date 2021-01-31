 Skip to main content
40th for Norm, Jill Jennings

BLOOMINGTON — Norm and Jill Jennings of Bloomington will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with family and a later trip to Australia.

Jennings and Jill Hagi were married Feb. 1, 1981, at the United Methodist Church. Their attendants were Rod Jennings and Betsy Hagi Harrison.

They are the parents of Brad (Zid) Hagi, Betsy Hagi Harrison, Rod Jennings and Mark (Jen) Jennings. They have five grandchildren. 

He worked at State Farm Insurance, retiring in 1996. She was a registered nurse, retiring in 2000.

