40th for Ron, Karen Ferguson

CLINTON  — Ron and Karen Ferguson of Clinton will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date.

Ferguson and Karen Thomas were married July 19, 1980, at Clinton United Methodist Church.

They are the parents of Kalyn Ferguson, Clinton, and Kandis (Christopher) Massey, Morton. They have three grandchildren, McKenna, Griffin and Trig Massey.

He is a farmer in DeWitt County. She works at Student Health Services at Illinois State University.

