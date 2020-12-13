 Skip to main content
45th for Alan, Pam Toliver

BLOOMINGTON — Alan and Pam Toliver of Bloomington celebrated their 45 wedding anniversary in a very 2020 kind of way … away from everyone, but close to one another at home.

Toliver and Pam King were married Dec. 6, 1975, in Downs.

They are the parents of Jennifer (David) Ufen, Oswego; Darcie (Asa) Dawson, Bloomington; and Mallory Toliver, Williamston, Michigan. They have four grandchildren.

He is University High School softball head coach and Illinois State University facility systems analyst. She was a systems technical analyst at State Farm, retiring in 2020.

